Photo 3278
CHOA decorates the parents mailboxes
I only took the picture because a friend of mine volunteered with the project. And then I realized that the tree in the front yard was planted in memory of their child who only lived 2 months this year.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th December 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
