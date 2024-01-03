Previous
New aquarium lights by margonaut
Photo 3284

New aquarium lights

What an ordeal. Thank goodness I happened to have cash. All the card machines at the store went down and I refused to go back for a 3rd time in one day.
3rd January 2024

margonaut

Photo Details

