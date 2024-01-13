Previous
in the now-rugless room by margonaut
Photo 3293

in the now-rugless room

removed Michael's desk and replaced it with this table from my daughter's room. Now I have a place to work on sewing machines.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
