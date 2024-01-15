Previous
smoked beet cubano by margonaut
smoked beet cubano

I don't do beets, but this was amazing. Probably didn't hurt that I added the optional pulled pork.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
