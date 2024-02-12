Previous
Escapee by margonaut
Photo 3323

Escapee

At first we thought it was a garden ornament, but then it moved. Pretty quickly for a turtle. Thank goodness someone else came by, recognized it, and texted its owner.
12th February 2024

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
