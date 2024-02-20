Previous
Gonna have to name it by margonaut
Photo 3331

Gonna have to name it

This hawk lives somewhere near my house. We often see it on dog walks. Sometimes it even seems to follow us. This time it was in the front yard and posed for me.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
He is beautiful!
February 29th, 2024  
