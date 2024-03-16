Previous
Guild challenge exhibit by margonaut
Photo 3356

Guild challenge exhibit

my "Let It Be" quilt is back right with a person in front of it. All the pieces were inspired by music.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

margonaut

