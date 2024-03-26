Previous
There's a gryphon on there! by margonaut
Photo 3366

There's a gryphon on there!

Antique spoon from an ancestor
26th March 2024

margonaut

Photo Details

Diane
There sure is! I would not have spotted it. It's a beautiful spoon.
April 11th, 2024  
