Good Friday by margonaut
Photo 3369

Good Friday

I was there to drape the cross out front in black. Inside, the Easter lilies had been delivered.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Diane ace
Good Friday always has a sense of waiting....
April 11th, 2024  
