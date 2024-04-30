Sign up
Photo 3401
That was my neighborhood's AT&T Fiber cable
Someone ran into the pole and destroyed it. The sound was horrific. I happened to be outside at the time. Apparently nobody hurt. Finally had service restored 22 hours later.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
margonaut
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
That’s some serious damage. Lucky no one was hurt.
May 2nd, 2024
