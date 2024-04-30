Previous
Next
That was my neighborhood's AT&T Fiber cable by margonaut
Photo 3401

That was my neighborhood's AT&T Fiber cable

Someone ran into the pole and destroyed it. The sound was horrific. I happened to be outside at the time. Apparently nobody hurt. Finally had service restored 22 hours later.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
That’s some serious damage. Lucky no one was hurt.
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise