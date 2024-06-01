Previous
Next
Lucky Japanese symbols by margonaut
Photo 3433

Lucky Japanese symbols

my block for the guild president's quilt
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Very nicely done!
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise