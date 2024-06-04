Previous
Next
Community Service quilt by margonaut
Photo 3436

Community Service quilt

because what does one do when they have a day off from quilt show duties? sew!
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice use of fabrics and colour
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise