Photo 3437

There was drama on the day I wasn't there

A woman accidentally backed her car, at high speed, through the front of the civic center. She thought there was something wrong with her brakes and kept pushing harder. Of course it was the gas. Nobody was hurt.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

margonaut

