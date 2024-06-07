Previous
Next
I got a ribbon by margonaut
Photo 3439

I got a ribbon

Honorable mention for my quilt The Secret Language of Peacocks
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's fantastic, I love it. Well done on your honourable mention. I also make quilts, but have never entered one into a competition before
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise