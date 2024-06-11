Previous
I'm sad about this tree down the street by margonaut
I'm sad about this tree down the street

A big oak that has obviously died. I touch it, pet it, talk to it, every time we walk past. Might even be related to one of the big oaks in my own front yard.
margonaut

Diane ace
It is sad. Baton Rouge lost a lot of trees last summer in the heat and drought. Changes the feeling of the neighborhood.
June 15th, 2024  
