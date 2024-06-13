Previous
All by its lonesome by margonaut
All by its lonesome

one bright bloom in someone's yard. I love those little yellow things.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
Pretty and cheerful.
June 15th, 2024  
