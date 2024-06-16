Previous
Nest builders by margonaut
Photo 3448

Nest builders

I believe they are house finches. Their nest is under the eave of my back porch.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

margonaut

Jessica Eby ace
Aw! Great photo of them!
June 17th, 2024  
