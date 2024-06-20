Previous
Next
Dr Dani was here by margonaut
Photo 3452

Dr Dani was here

I was showing them the painting I did of Jack. He's hanging in there.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise