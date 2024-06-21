Previous
Didn't expect to, but I love this one! by margonaut
Didn't expect to, but I love this one!

Only 9.99 on goodwill.com because nobody else bid on it. Worked great right off the bat but after a little oiling, it purrs. Makes great stitches too.
margonaut

