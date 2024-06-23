Sign up
Photo 3455
The elusive Tesla Cybertruck in the wild
It drew a bit of a crowd in the parking lot.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
