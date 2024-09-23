Previous
Bless his heart by margonaut
Photo 3547

Bless his heart

The last time this plumber came to the house, he was stung by a wasp and bitten by spiders! And yet, he went under there again.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
