Power out by margonaut
Photo 3552

Power out

We were lucky. Only one day. Which was nice actually. Great excuse to sit on the back porch, drinking beer and reading.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
