Previous
Next
Farewell to the Pandas by margonaut
Photo 3555

Farewell to the Pandas

went to Zoo Atlanta to see the pandas one more time before they're sent back to China. We have enjoyed having pandas there for 25 years, but the program is coming to an end.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Sad to see them leave. Aren't some zoos getting new ones?
October 15th, 2024  
margonaut ace
@eudora yes, some are. Zoo Atlanta has had a very successful breeding program, so I'd be very surprised if we didn't get some back before long. Beautiful habitat too. But for now, it's over and there are no guarantees.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise