Who knew the battery was in the trunk? by margonaut
Photo 3564

Who knew the battery was in the trunk?

AAA guy didn't have one that fit, so I spent 4 hours at the dealership. But now I have a new one. So that's good.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
