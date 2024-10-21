Previous
Next
My kawandi by margonaut
Photo 3575

My kawandi

There are no seams. The whole thing is held together by the quilting stitches. This one is made from leftover mask pieces.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise