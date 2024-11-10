Previous
In mourning by margonaut
Photo 3595

In mourning

my friend draped her sign with a black veil
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Diane ace
My neighbor still has her sign up, but she didn't drape hers.
December 16th, 2024  
