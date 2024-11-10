Sign up
Photo 3595
In mourning
my friend draped her sign with a black veil
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
margonaut
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
10th November 2024 12:33pm
Diane
My neighbor still has her sign up, but she didn't drape hers.
December 16th, 2024
