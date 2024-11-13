Previous
Free fabric for everyone by margonaut
Photo 3598

Free fabric for everyone

At the guild meeting, we each got a bag of fabric and some of the larger pieces in the boxes. It was an incredible donation from the stash of a woman who passed away.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

margonaut

Photo Details

Diane ace
A great way to remember her.
December 16th, 2024  
