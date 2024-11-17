Previous
Studying neighborhood windows by margonaut
Photo 3602

Studying neighborhood windows

mine need to be replaced and I'm considering a change
17th November 2024

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

Diane
Tough decision.

My house is 60-70 years old. The previous owners renovated it and put in double-paned windows. I like them because they are energy efficient and make the house quieter. They are pretty but don't look original.
December 16th, 2024  
