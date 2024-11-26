Previous
Pastor's stole by margonaut
Photo 3611

Pastor's stole

Just when I thought I was finished with the Advent sewing, I realized that it would be nice if she had a coordinating stole.
26th November 2024

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
990% complete

