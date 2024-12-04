Previous
In Case No One Ever Told You by margonaut
Photo 3619

In Case No One Ever Told You

This one brought me to tears when we sang it in church.
4th December 2024

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.




