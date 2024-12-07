Previous
Next
Toy wrapping by margonaut
Photo 3622

Toy wrapping

A wonderful project. Doctors at a pediatric clinic in a low-income area distribute them to their patients.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact