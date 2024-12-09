Previous
New dryer by margonaut
Photo 3624

New dryer

Bought a high-velocity pet dryer and Jack seemed to like it (despite the pitiful look on his face). Hard to get a double-coated dog dry but this did the trick. Covered every surface of the bathroom with hair, LOL!
margonaut

