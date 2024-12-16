Previous
Trying to figure out why the dials are frozen by margonaut
Photo 3631

Trying to figure out why the dials are frozen

My friend's machine, she wants to give it to her ganddaughter.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact