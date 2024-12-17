Previous
In the Andy Warhol room, Columbus Museum by margonaut
In the Andy Warhol room, Columbus Museum

This is Cow Wallpaper and Silver Clouds
17th December 2024

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
