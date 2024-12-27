Previous
Last picture of the Joro by margonaut
Last picture of the Joro

We couldn't believe it was still alive after Christmas. But it disappeared that night.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
