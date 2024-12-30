Previous
Next
A success! by margonaut
Photo 3645

A success!

This is the one I bought for $12.50 at an estate sale. It was totally seized up but patience, penetrating lubricant, and a blow dryer brought it around.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Neat! It reminds me of my Singer Stylist. Same era, I guess.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact