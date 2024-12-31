Previous
Wreck in front of the house by margonaut
Photo 3646

Wreck in front of the house

only minutes after Susan left. In fact, it was 2 wrecks - the van hit another car a block away, then continued down to hit this car head-on.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Scary, especially since Susan had just left. Hope no one was hurt.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact