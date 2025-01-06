Sign up
Photo 3652
Paying our respects at the Carter Center
It was beautifully organized. I've been in that lobby many times, but the hushed crowd and stock-still military guard around his coffin suddenly made it feel like holy ground.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
