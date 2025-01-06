Previous
Paying our respects at the Carter Center by margonaut
Paying our respects at the Carter Center

It was beautifully organized. I've been in that lobby many times, but the hushed crowd and stock-still military guard around his coffin suddenly made it feel like holy ground.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

margonaut

Photo Details

