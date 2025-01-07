Previous
Next
Dentist's office by margonaut
Photo 3653

Dentist's office

Went in for a cleaning and came out with a temporary crown. Sometimes it's best not to think about these things too long.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact