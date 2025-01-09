Previous
"& Juliet" at the Fox

Hilarious and wonderful. Contemporary music, fun dancing. When Shakespeare comes out to "Larger Than Life" by the Backstreet Boys, you know it's gonna be a great show!
margonaut

