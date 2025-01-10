Previous
Snow! by margonaut
Photo 3656

Snow!

You would think that he'd use the path I carefully cleared for him...
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
But then he couldn't experience the snow.
January 15th, 2025  
