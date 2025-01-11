Previous
Memorial service for a friend by margonaut
Photo 3657

Caught this scene looking out the window from the reception afterward. We don't get snow on that cross very often.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Diane ace
I'm sorry about your friend. This is a beautiful scene!
January 15th, 2025  
