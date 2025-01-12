Previous
Next
I carved a stamp by margonaut
Photo 3658

I carved a stamp

12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
And a very good stamp it is!
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact