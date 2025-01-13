Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3659
A Gee's Bend quilt
My friend has been friends with some of the Gee's Bend quilters for many years. One of them gave her this quilt. Since we went to an exhibit at the High, she brought this one to show us at our "bee" meeting.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5482
photos
8
followers
13
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
13th January 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Awesome!
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close