Previous
Next
A Gee's Bend quilt by margonaut
Photo 3659

A Gee's Bend quilt

My friend has been friends with some of the Gee's Bend quilters for many years. One of them gave her this quilt. Since we went to an exhibit at the High, she brought this one to show us at our "bee" meeting.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Awesome!
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact