Curbside Treasure by margonaut
Photo 3661

Curbside Treasure

A roll of the good kind of landscape fabric. Took the picture so I'd remember to go back and get it when Jack wasn't with me. It'll be perfect for the walkway in the garden.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

margonaut

