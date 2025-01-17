Previous
The Circus Animals' Desertion (3rd stanza) by margonaut
The Circus Animals' Desertion (3rd stanza)

by William Butler Yeats. My friend made a book out of the entire poem at the end of her art class, using techniques they had learned. She honestly should be teaching the class. In fact, she did teach the instructor's former professor.
