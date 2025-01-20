Previous
Never forget by margonaut
Never forget

Ironically, this popped up on my lock screen just moments after Trump was inaugurated. It's a photo from when I was exploring different ways to put text on fabric, and just happened to be during the Jan 6th hearings.
