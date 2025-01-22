Previous
Why the power went out by margonaut
Photo 3667

Why the power went out

They had to replace a pole that a car apparently slid into. The street was treacherous. By the time we got power back, it was 57 degrees in the house. Thank you, Georgia Power!
margonaut

Photo Details

