Photo 3667
Why the power went out
They had to replace a pole that a car apparently slid into. The street was treacherous. By the time we got power back, it was 57 degrees in the house. Thank you, Georgia Power!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Views
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd January 2025 10:41am
