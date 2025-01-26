Previous
Next
It was time to use the Janome by margonaut
Photo 3671

It was time to use the Janome

Starting to get the hang of it, but I'm wearing out the user manual.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact