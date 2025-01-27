Previous
Still giving Jack fluids every day by margonaut
Photo 3672

Still giving Jack fluids every day

He so good letting me stick a needle in the back of his neck. It's easier if I can catch him half asleep.
27th January 2025

margonaut

Photo Details

Diane ace
Aww, it looks like he's doing OK with this. At least he has pretty quilts to snuggle in.
January 29th, 2025  
