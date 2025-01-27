Sign up
Photo 3672
Still giving Jack fluids every day
He so good letting me stick a needle in the back of his neck. It's easier if I can catch him half asleep.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5495
photos
8
followers
13
following
Diane
ace
Aww, it looks like he's doing OK with this. At least he has pretty quilts to snuggle in.
January 29th, 2025
